To get you started, here are my rules.

Write your way: rules that work for me

They’re simple:

Write.

Be honest.

Be clear.

Let’s look at them in a little more detail.

1. Write, consistently

Nothing happens until you write, consistently.

Consistency is vital. We talked about working memory here. If you don’t work on your projects consistently, they drop out of your working memory and doubts creep in.