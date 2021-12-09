Writing More: How To Avoid Destroying Your Writing Over The Holidays

Many of my writing students, and my colleagues, find the holidays a challenge. They’re not writing more; many aren’t writing at all. Some kill their careers.

So think carefully before you take a long break over the holidays.

If you’re taking a break from writing, be aware that the break may cause problems you can easily avoid. It all comes down the the writing process and the way your mind and memory work.

If you’re not aware of how your memory and writing work, chances are that you’ve given up on projects which would have succeeded. You took a break. The material dropped out of your working memory and your emotions took over.

Your emotions told you stories about the project: “it’s junk”, “it was a silly idea, no point in wasting any more time on it,” or “I don’t have time for this now. I’ll backburner it until next month…” And so on, and so forth.

Who knows how many viable projects you’ve discarded, simply because you couldn’t remember them in detail?