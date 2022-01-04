Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Serial Fiction: 3 Easy Tips To Help You Begin Your Serial - Copywriter Angela Booth | Main

4 Simple Strategies For Panic-Free Writing

Several days into the new year, a writing student called me in a panic. She queried a website last October, with an idea she thought might work for them.

Their response? Crickets.

So she forgot about them. Now the site wanted the piece she’d proposed—within a week. “I can’t do it!” She wailed. “They take three months to get back to me, then they want 3,000 words in a week?! I can’t do it.”

Tempted as she was to ignore the site because she was on deadline for a couple of projects, she wanted the writing credit. So, we looked at her writing process. I knew she could take on the one-week project, and meet her deadlines too.

Angela Booth

 

Posted by on January 13, 2022 in 100 ways to be more creative |

Tags: writing, writing process

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts