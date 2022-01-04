4 Simple Strategies For Panic-Free Writing

Several days into the new year, a writing student called me in a panic. She queried a website last October, with an idea she thought might work for them.

Their response? Crickets.

So she forgot about them. Now the site wanted the piece she’d proposed—within a week. “I can’t do it!” She wailed. “They take three months to get back to me, then they want 3,000 words in a week?! I can’t do it.”

Tempted as she was to ignore the site because she was on deadline for a couple of projects, she wanted the writing credit. So, we looked at her writing process. I knew she could take on the one-week project, and meet her deadlines too.

Angela Booth