Book Marketing That Works, With Free Worksheet

Back in 2020, we posted Book Marketing Ideas: 10 Savvy Ways To Sell More Books. They’re the marketing tactics I use because they’re not only simple, they’re ideal for authors without an advertising budget.

When you try the tactics, do remember the 30-day rule:

This rule states that the marketing you do over the next 30 days will pay off over the next 90 days.

Book marketing without an advertising budget

With some five million books in the Kindle Store, spending money on advertising seems inevitable. However, you can do a lot without an advertising budget.