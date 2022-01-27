Angela Booth

Graphic Design: Make It Free And Easy With The Canva App

Canvagraphicdesignsm

Looking for free graphic design tools? Check out Canva. You can use the free version, and when you need it, subscribe to Canva Pro.

Canva helps anyone to create clever and practical graphics for almost any purpose.

Free graphic design: Canva makes design easy

Every small business person needs graphics, for social media content, logos, flyers, price lists, labels, presentations… If you’re a writer, you need images for websites, self-publishing projects like book covers, for marketing, client materials and more.

Unfortunately, commercial graphic design editors like Photoshop are not only expensive, there’s also a BIG learning curve. I can still remember the sheer horror I felt when I opened Photoshop for the first time. Moreover, although I used Photoshop for years, there was always more to learn; I never felt truly confident.

Beyond using a graphics editor, the big challenge when you’re creating your own graphics, is designing. Can the graphics you design on a tool like Canva equal those which a professional designer can custom-create for you?

Read the complete article on my site.

 

