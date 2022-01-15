Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« 4 Simple Strategies For Panic-Free Writing | Main | Plotting: Writing Is Always The Fix »

Obsidian For Fiction: Track Characters, Places, And Your Plot

Over the years, I’ve used software and various writing apps to track all the stuff involved with fiction. Last year our writers’ group spent a session discussing helpful writing apps. Can apps help you to get organized and cut down on stress when you write fiction?

They can. However (your mileage will vary) I prefer “general purpose” apps for organizing fiction rather than apps created for authors.

Although I’ve enjoyed some database-type literary apps, they never do just want I want and often are more trouble than they’re worth. Not only do I need to spend time working out how to use the app, but I also need to shoehorn everything into it.

Read the full article: Write Fiction With Obsidian: Track Characters, Places, And Your Plot.

 

Posted by on January 15, 2022 |

Tags: fiction, writing fiction

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts