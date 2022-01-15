Obsidian For Fiction: Track Characters, Places, And Your Plot

Over the years, I’ve used software and various writing apps to track all the stuff involved with fiction. Last year our writers’ group spent a session discussing helpful writing apps. Can apps help you to get organized and cut down on stress when you write fiction?

They can. However (your mileage will vary) I prefer “general purpose” apps for organizing fiction rather than apps created for authors.

Although I’ve enjoyed some database-type literary apps, they never do just want I want and often are more trouble than they’re worth. Not only do I need to spend time working out how to use the app, but I also need to shoehorn everything into it.