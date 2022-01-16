Angela Booth

Plotting: Writing Is Always The Fix

Solutionswhilewriting

"Writing is always the fix for any challenges you face with your writing. Here’s why: solutions will appear while you’re writing."

- Angela Booth

How to plot a novella: keep it simple

Think of a novella as a stripped-down version of a novel. If you were writing a novel you’d have time to write leisurely scenes, expand on minor characters, create a subplot or two… in a novella, you need to stick to the point.

The point is: the story question.

These tips will help you to plot a novella so that you can breeze through your novella in seven days or less. (One writer wrote his novella in two days.)

Vital tip: this plotting strategy works for novels, too, of course. In this article I've focused on novellas because authors think that novellas are different... They're not. :-)

Read more: How To Plot A Novella: 3 Tips

 

 

