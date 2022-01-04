Self-Publishing In Your Spare Time: Turn Minutes Into Profit

Got ten minutes a day?
When I’m coaching students who want to write a book, I start them off slowly. I ask them to devote just ten minutes a day to their book.
Everyone can find ten minutes a day, somewhere, somehow.
You can:
- Write in your car, before work;
- Write while watching Netflix or a DVD;
- Write during boring meetings (everyone will think you’re taking notes);
- Dictate for ten minutes while you’re waiting for your kids…
Ten minutes a day isn’t a big deal. Everyone can find ten minutes a day.
Once the students are writing for ten minutes a day, I ask them to find another ten minutes… and they do.