Self-Publishing In Your Spare Time: Turn Minutes Into Profit

Got ten minutes a day?

When I’m coaching students who want to write a book, I start them off slowly. I ask them to devote just ten minutes a day to their book.

Everyone can find ten minutes a day, somewhere, somehow.

You can:

  • Write in your car, before work;
  • Write while watching Netflix or a DVD;
  • Write during boring meetings (everyone will think you’re taking notes);
  • Dictate for ten minutes while you’re waiting for your kids…

Ten minutes a day isn’t a big deal. Everyone can find ten minutes a day.

Once the students are writing for ten minutes a day, I ask them to find another ten minutes… and they do.

