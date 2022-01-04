Self-Publishing In Your Spare Time: Turn Minutes Into Profit

Got ten minutes a day?

When I’m coaching students who want to write a book, I start them off slowly. I ask them to devote just ten minutes a day to their book.

Everyone can find ten minutes a day, somewhere, somehow.

You can:

Write in your car, before work;

Write while watching Netflix or a DVD;

Write during boring meetings (everyone will think you’re taking notes);

Dictate for ten minutes while you’re waiting for your kids…

Ten minutes a day isn’t a big deal. Everyone can find ten minutes a day.

Once the students are writing for ten minutes a day, I ask them to find another ten minutes… and they do.