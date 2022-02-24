Are you using mind maps? Try these ideas

A mind map helps you to reduce stress and achieve your goals
Creating a mind map can help if you:
- Need to manage complex projects, or a lot of information (use a mind map when you’re plotting your next novel, or launching a new product);
- Feel overwhelmed—creating a mind map helps you to spot creative solutions to the knottiest challenges;
- Track people and processes. Use a mind map whenever you’re trying to manage a group, quote on a complex project, or complete a major project on time and on budget (without losing your sanity);
- Need to learn something: studying is easier when you mind map your notes.
Read the article, Use A Mind Map: 4 Savvy Tips To Reduce Stress And Achieve Your Goals.