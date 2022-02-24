Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Fiction: be there, in your imagination. Feel it, then write it | Main

Are you using mind maps? Try these ideas

A mind map helps you to reduce stress and achieve your goals

Creating a mind map can help if you:

  • Need to manage complex projects, or a lot of information (use a mind map when you’re plotting your next novel, or launching a new product);
  • Feel overwhelmed—creating a mind map helps you to spot creative solutions to the knottiest challenges;
  • Track people and processes. Use a mind map whenever you’re trying to manage a group, quote on a complex project, or complete a major project on time and on budget (without losing your sanity);
  • Need to learn something: studying is easier when you mind map your notes.

Read the article, Use A Mind Map: 4 Savvy Tips To Reduce Stress And Achieve Your Goals.

Posted by on February 24, 2022 in Creativity |

Tags: creativity, mind mapping

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts