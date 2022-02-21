Big news for self-publishers: Draft2Digital acquires Smashwords

Book publishing with Draft2Digital: easy, fast, and reliable

I’ve been using Draft2Digital for years to publish my books more widely. My experience is solely with ebooks, rather than print. Although I’ve been meaning to get my books into print, but I’ve never found the time to take a deep dive into the process.

My experience with Smashwords is zero. Their publishing process never appealed to me, because it seemed complex, when compared to Draft2Digital’s process.

Good things coming for Draft2Digital’s book publishers and authors

