Blogging: is your blog making money for you?

Many bloggers create a blog without a clear idea of how they’ll make money from their blog. They want to start making a blogging income after their blog is “established.”

It’s a chicken and egg conundrum. What comes first? The blog, or the monetization? I suggest that the monetization MUST come first. If it doesn’t, it often won’t happen at all.

Get an idea, create a blog, and develop a blogging income

Several of the writers in that blogging Team Up group had tried blogging, but they got hung up on the blog’s niche.

We decided that the niche didn’t matter, the monetization did. So they chose a monetization method that they could implement immediately: they’d create something.

Read the complete article, Blogging Income: Create A Product And Sell It In 24 Hours.

Posted by on February 11, 2022 in Blogging For Dollars

