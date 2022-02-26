Do you resist writing? Here's how to avoid that common pitfall

Unfortunately, resistance is not only common, it can also dress itself up in fancy clothes: beware of hunting for reasons for resistance.

Writing process: resistance is common, and dangerous

Why do you experience an overwhelming need to avoid writing? Honestly, it doesn’t matter why you think you resist writing. Who cares? You’re resisting, for whatever reason.

(BTW, telling yourself you MUST learn the source of your resistance is simple procrastination, that is: resistance in disguise. You don’t need to know why.)

Let’s look at some savvy ways to conquer resistance.

