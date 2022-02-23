Angela Booth

Fiction: be there, in your imagination. Feel it, then write it

What do you think about when you’re writing fiction?

You may well think lots of things, but to write successful fiction, focus on feelings: both on emotion, and on your senses.

Thinking (logic) comes later.

Here’s an excellent strategy for writing fiction, , from Techniques of the Selling Writer, by Dwight V. Swain:

“Where should you start, then? With feeling. Your own feeling. A story is like a car that runs on emotion. The author’s feeling is the gasoline in its engine…”

Try to separate these the three processes in your mind when writing fiction:

  • Emotion;
  • Sensations (your five senses, sight, hearing etc.);
  • Thought (logic.)

