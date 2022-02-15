If you struggle with plotting your fiction, try this

What do readers expect from your genre?

Think about your genre, and write a list of events readers expect. Don’t imagine that because you’ve read romance fiction since you were in high school, you know, and you can meet readers’ expectations.

Yes, you know. And you’ll forget. So make a list.

Then make a list of the big scenes.

If you’re writing a romance, for example, your big scenes might be:

The hero and heroine meet (the “meet cute” in romance);

A stumbling block to their relationship;

They decide they hate each other…

