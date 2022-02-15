Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Blogging: is your blog making money for you? | Main | Self-publishing? Sell more »

If you struggle with plotting your fiction, try this

What do readers expect from your genre?

Think about your genre, and write a list of events readers expect. Don’t imagine that because you’ve read romance fiction since you were in high school, you know, and you can meet readers’ expectations.

Yes, you know. And you’ll forget. So make a list.

Then make a list of the big scenes.

If you’re writing a romance, for example, your big scenes might be:

  • The hero and heroine meet (the “meet cute” in romance);
  • A stumbling block to their relationship;
  • They decide they hate each other…

Read the complete article, Writing Fiction: Plot Your Big Scenes First To Make Plotting Easier.

 

Posted by on February 15, 2022 |

Tags: fiction, plotting, scenes

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts