Punctuation: make the most of hard-working semicolons

Language skills: semicolons help you to convey shades of meaning

Let’s say you’re writing fiction. You write:

Her car stuttered. Then died.

You could also write: her car stuttered, and died. Or: her car stuttered; it died.

Which is correct? It’s a stylistic choice. Everything depends on the meaning you want to convey to readers. Whether you use a full stop, a comma, or a semicolon to connect closely-related thoughts in a sentence depends the effect you want.

Read the post: Language Skills For Clarity And Subtlety: Love The Semicolon.

 

