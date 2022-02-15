Angela Booth

Self-publishing? Sell more

You’re a self-publishing author. Want to make more sales? Of course you do. This weird trick (I wouldn’t call it a strategy) will boost your sales, almost painlessly.

It doesn’t cost anything except maybe ten minutes of your time every few days. I discovered the trick when I was working with students in one of my fiction plotting classes. As with most new authors, some of the students had real challenges starting their books. Putting it bluntly, their story beginnings were boring.

Read the complete article, Self-Publishing Sales: A Weird Trick To Sell More Novels.

 

book sales, books, self-publishing

