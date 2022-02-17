Write and sell: here's what to do when your self-publishing sales are in a slump

Has self-publishing peaked?

A few months ago one of my students told me she was ready to give up. “It’s depressing when I compare my book sales with the same period last year—I’m spending more on sales than I’m making. What am I doing wrong?”

The best way to manage business cycles and reversals is often to go back to basics. When I asked my student about her current writing, she said, “I tossed my publishing schedule out when my sales tanked—if I can’t sell, what’s the point of publishing more?”

In other words, she wasn’t writing. At all. Oops.

To coin a cliché, writers write. Always.

It’s essential you keep writing, so you can take advantage of “new.”

