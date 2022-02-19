Angela Booth

Writing: Beware The Dreaded Homophones

Most writers have homophone bugbears: confusing, sound-alike words which trip you in your writing.

Here’s a list of common homophones.

Language skills: which homophones confuse you?

Here’s one I confuse: bear and bare, when used as she didn’t think she could bear it.

Yes, it’s “bear”, meaning to endure, rather than “bare”, meaning naked, exposed, stark.

“Bear”, as a noun, refers to the giant furry mammal. When it’s used as a verb, it has several meanings:

… none of which relate to uncovering or exposing. A few of its meanings are to hold, to support, to exhibit, to carry oneself in a specified way, to endure, to give birth to, and to yield (especially fruit).

 

Read the article: Language Skills For Writers: Beware The Dreaded Homophones.

 

Tags: grammar, homophones

