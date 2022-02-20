Angela Booth

« Writing: Beware The Dreaded Homophones | Main | Big news for self-publishers: Draft2Digital acquires Smashwords »

Writing Fiction? You Need Another Plot

Plotting fiction: your two plots

When you work with two storylines/ plots, it will make plotting a novel (or a short story, for that matter) easier and more fun. Readers will enjoy your fiction more, and that translates to sales.

Here’s why.

In fiction, you have (at least) two major storylines

Your two plots:

  • The external plot is what happens.
  • The internal plot is what your main character, or characters, think about what happens.

Read the complete article, Plotting Fiction: How To Write A Better Novel (You Need 2 Plots).

