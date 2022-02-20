Writing Fiction? You Need Another Plot

Plotting fiction: your two plots
When you work with two storylines/ plots, it will make plotting a novel (or a short story, for that matter) easier and more fun. Readers will enjoy your fiction more, and that translates to sales.
Here’s why.
In fiction, you have (at least) two major storylines
Your two plots:
- The external plot is what happens.
- The internal plot is what your main character, or characters, think about what happens.
Read the complete article, Plotting Fiction: How To Write A Better Novel (You Need 2 Plots).