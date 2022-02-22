Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Big news for self-publishers: Draft2Digital acquires Smashwords | Main

Writing Success: Avoid a Common Marketing Pitfall

Do you struggle with marketing your writing?

What if I told you that avoiding ONE dangerous pitfall could help you to succeed with your next book, blog, or freelance writing service?

Marketing your writing: the pitfall you can avoid

Here’s the pitfall: marketing without a concept.

A “concept” is combo of an idea and a plan, and it’s always short; you can share it with someone in a few sentences.

I’ve mentored many writers who were brilliant; their talent made me envious. Sadly, these writers quit writing after a year or two, because they blundered around, “hating” marketing.

They fell into the pitfall.

Read the complete article: Marketing Your Writing Is Simple If You Avoid A Dangerous Pitfall.

Posted by on February 22, 2022 |

Tags: challenges, marketing, success, writers

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts