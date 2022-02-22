Writing Success: Avoid a Common Marketing Pitfall

Do you struggle with marketing your writing?

What if I told you that avoiding ONE dangerous pitfall could help you to succeed with your next book, blog, or freelance writing service?

Marketing your writing: the pitfall you can avoid

Here’s the pitfall: marketing without a concept.

A “concept” is combo of an idea and a plan, and it’s always short; you can share it with someone in a few sentences.

I’ve mentored many writers who were brilliant; their talent made me envious. Sadly, these writers quit writing after a year or two, because they blundered around, “hating” marketing.

They fell into the pitfall.

