End the confusion of content marketing: make your content powerful

When we think about content marketing for our business, that’s the way we think of it: we’re using content to market our business.

Not only is this thought process constricting—you either run out of content ideas quickly, or you get bored—it’s not as powerful as it might be.

Instead of thinking about your business, think about your customers, and create buyer personas.

Think about individual customers:

Who are they?

What do they do?

Etc.

You can make your personas as detailed as you choose. The more real your fictional customers become to you, the more easily and effectively you can create valuable content for each persona.

Content marketing becomes fun. You’re creating content for individuals, with their own goals, plans, and quirks, rather than amorphous groups.

