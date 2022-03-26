Angela Booth

Fiction mastery with "what happens next"

“Who wins?”: ensure that readers care about the outcome of your novel

Readers don’t have to like your characters, but they do need to care about what happens to them. Yes, that’s curiosity again; your readers must want to know what happens next.

Speaking of the rise in popularity of psychological thrillers like Gone Girl, most of the novels in this genre feature unlikable characters, but readers keep reading, because they care about what happens next.

For the ultimate in unlikable characters about whom we’re curious, there’s Becky Sharp. I’ve just finished reading Thackeray’s Vanity Fair again. Thackeray wrote when the Regency period was still in living memory.

Read the full post.

 

