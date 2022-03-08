Fill blank notebooks: become more creative when you use them

Blank notebooks: stop feeling guilty, and use them
Looking for ways to use your blank notebooks?
Archer & Olive, who supply wonderful journals with thick pages (perfect for fountain pen aficionados), offer 50+ Ideas.
They include these clever ideas, for:
- Plein air: outdoor sketching and painting;
- Swatching pens, paints, and inks; and
- Brainstorming: one journal for your brainstorms and creative ideas.
Here are some tips members of our group suggested.
Read the full article: Blank Notebooks: 4 Tips To Make The Most Of Your Stationery Stash.