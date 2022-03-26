Freelance writing misery: writing and writing (but little income)

Too much work, too little income. This means that your positioning isn’t working.

A student told me: “I’m working 14 hours a day but I’m not making much. I’m too scared to give up my low-paying gigs to look for new clients…”

Low-paying gigs’ solution: charge more and reposition

New freelancers take any and every gig that’s offered and that’s fine, because you need the experience. Sooner or later, you suddenly realize you’re writing 12 hours a day, but your income’s dismal.

You know you should get higher-paying clients, but you don’t have the time to market your services. Nor do you have the confidence. (See promotions, below.)

