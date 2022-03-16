Angela Booth

Is writing a struggle? Here's how to let go of that

Do you enjoy writing—or do you struggle, more often than you’d like?

How often do you enjoy writing?

Perhaps writing is a constant struggle. Many writers struggle, and I did too, for many years. I read everything I could on creativity and how to develop it.

Maybe one day I could enjoy writing… I hoped. For many years, nothing worked, because I thought emotions just happened. I couldn’t control them, could I?

Enjoy writing: three steps to conquer unpleasant emotions and find enjoyment

This process helps you to enjoy writing, consistently. You’ll become more productive, effortlessly. One of my clients, Liz, says her confidence increased. “I used to be nervous with clients. Now I speak up and ask questions.”

Read the article, Enjoy Writing: 3 Steps To Conquer Anxiety, Write More, And Enjoy It.

 

Tags: creativity, productivity, writing process

Comments

