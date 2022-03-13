Make a little list (lists always help)

Here’s what lists can do for you.

They’ll:

Surprise you. You’ll discover options or solutions you haven’t considered;

Trigger memories. Suddenly, you have a topic for what you’re writing, or a “maybe” solution for a business problem. In short, lists mine your creativity;

Relieve stress. Any kind of stress. For writers, it’s usually a stress related to writing. Lists will help you to come up with useful ideas for both fiction and nonfiction.

I love lists, because when I’m stressed, I’m prone to procrastination. Lists prevent procrastination. And no, I’m not talking about task lists. (Useful as they may be.) Task lists are a minor form of listing.

You can use lists for everything.

Read the article: Make A List: Surprise Yourself. Use Listing When All Else Fails.