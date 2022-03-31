Angela Booth

Outlining and more: the perfect app for you

Get organized: a great outlining app helps you achieve your goals

However, finding the best outlining app for you and your work can be a challenge. We discussed outliners at a recent writers’ group meeting. One member is a minimalist: spreadsheets help her to get organized. Another uses mind maps.

My own favorite is tool is OmniOutliner for most organizational tasks, although I favor mind maps when I’m writing fiction.

Let’s look at some popular outlining apps to help you to become organized. Some have a free option; if you need more functions, these are provided in premium modes. If there’s no free mode, trial the app first, before you buy.

One of these apps may be just what you need to get your life on track. Although I’ve numbered these, it’s for convenience. They’re in no particular order.

Read the article.

 

