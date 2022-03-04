Press release from Angela: a savvy book marketing strategy

With some six million books available on Amazon’s Kindle Store, effective book marketing is a challenge for all authors.

The strategic release of short stories and novellas has become a popular promotional strategy for traditionally-published authors. Publishers recommend this strategy to their authors, because it works.

Author and writing teacher Angela Booth says that traditional publishers are aware of Amazon’s algorithms, and how sales are helped by consistent publishing. “Traditional publishers watch indies, because indies are smart. Indie authors pioneered the sequential rapid-release of an author’s novels years ago.”

Eventually this strategy stopped working for many authors.

Savvy authors switched to a new publishing strategy, releasing short fiction to win fans.

Read the full press release here.