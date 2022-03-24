Angela Booth

Ready to write your novel? Start here

In a recent fiction writing class, we discussing planning fiction, and how much planning is necessary.

I’m a big fan of fast plotting. In this post on plotting fiction, we discussed plotting in an hour or less:

Plotting fiction in an hour (or less, if you’re writing a novella) ensures that your motivation stays high. So does your inspiration… motivation and inspiration ensure that you maintain the feeling of your novel.

Your novel’s “feeling” can be hard to describe, but it holds your novel together. When editors discuss voice and style, they’re talking about a novel’s feel. If you can get that right, your novel will succeed.

Read the article: Plan Your Novel: 3 Easy Strategies You Can Use Today.

 

fiction, outline, plan, story question

