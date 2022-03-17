Angela Booth

Rewriting? How do you get started rewriting your novel?

Rewriting can be scary, especially if you’ve never done it before. You’re taking your novel apart: you’re reshaping it.

Firstly, what’s “rewriting”? Is it another word for “editing”?

Basically, rewriting is writing your novel again. You’re rethinking your story. Perhaps you’re:

  • Changing the genre: turning a romance into a mystery;
  • Telling the story from another point of view;
  • Increasing the stakes for the main character: your novel, as written, lacks suspense.

Editing, on the other hand, is polishing—working with your words. You may delete and add scenes, but you’ve created the basic shape of your novel.

Read the full article, Rewrite Your Novel: 3 Powerful Steps To Turn A Mess Into A Book.

 

Posted by on March 17, 2022

