Stuck: what if you just can't write?

In a recent meeting of our writers’ group, we talked about how challenging writing can be if you’re unmotivated.

Write anyway, even if you’re unmotivated… But what if you’re blocked, or depressed?

One of our writers felt completely unmotivated. “My best friend made me come tonight,” she said, and smiled ruefully. “I’m glad I did, but I’ve completely lost my motivation for writing. Some days I struggle to get out of bed.”

A member said she’d experienced something like this. “That happened to me. I don’t think it’s a block. Maybe you’re dealing with burn out or a form of depression.”

Three members who’d suffered burnout or depression separated to offer help, and share their experiences and insights.

