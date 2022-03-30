What's "serial fiction"?

Serials are sometimes conflated with series fiction, so let’s look at what defines “serial” fiction first.

What is “serial” fiction?

Serials are ongoing stories, published in installments. In Charles Dickens’ day, novels were published as serials. Magazines ran serials. Today, TV and Netflix run episodic shows—and authors publish ebooks in episodes too.

When you write a series of short stories or novels each story is complete: boy gets girl, the sleuth solves the mystery, the bad guys are destroyed in a thriller… A serial on the other hand, has an over-arching plot which isn’t resolved until the final episode. That said, each episode should be a satisfying read.

