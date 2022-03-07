When you HATE your novel: 3 solutions to finish anyway

Professional novelists know that after period of inspired writing, at around 10,000 words, they’ll hit “the wall.”

The wall is the point at which you think your novel is a complete disaster. Not only do you hate it, you stop caring. More than anything, you want to nuke the project into oblivion.

Writing fiction: your inspiration will die, but you can revive it

Here you are at the horrible wall. You want to quit. A charmingly seductive voice whispers in your ear: your novel is boring. You made a mistake. Here’s a MUCH better idea… This new idea is a guaranteed bestseller. Delete the dreck, and write THIS NOW…

Dismiss the voice, please.

