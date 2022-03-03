Angela Booth

Write a quick novella: decisions to make

Plot a novella: keep it simple, write and publish

Your simple plot starts with the story question:

Think of a novella as a stripped-down version of a novel. If you were writing a novel you’d have time to write leisurely scenes, expand on minor characters, create a subplot or two… in a novella, you need to stick to the point.

The point is: the story question.

To decide on your story question, you need to make some decisions.

Read the article, Plot A Novella: Quick Decisions So You Can Write And Publish Fast.

 

