Write fiction they can't put down

If you’re not using sensory writing, start using it today. To repeat: it’s a simple strategy. Use your senses: imagine what your characters feel.

In sensory writing, you use your characters’ senses—sight, sound and more

We experience the world through our senses. Imagine what life would be like if you lost your sense of sight, or hearing. For readers to experience the world of your novel, you bring them into it via their senses, through the medium of your viewpoint character.

The big challenge: remembering who you are in a scene

In every scene, your reader becomes the viewpoint character; he sees, feels, hears etc as the viewpoint character does.

Think of this as a form of suggestion… words have power to pull readers into your fiction. To create this magic, when you write a scene, remember who you are in that scene — you’re the viewpoint character, and you experience everything that happens in the scene as that character.

