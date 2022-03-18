Writing a novel: here's how to avoid stress

You want to write a novel, but what if you can’t?

Words like “write a novel” will awaken your inner censor, and this can be disastrous when you’re writing a first draft.

Avoid placing demands on your creativity. Allow yourself to write. Accept whatever words come.

Let’s look at some tips which may help.

1. Schedule your writing: give yourself at least an hour a day

To complete NaNoWriMo’s 50,000 words in 30 days, you’ll write around 1700 words a day. You need at least an hour of uninterrupted time. Over the years, I’ve written in meetings, at dinner parties and on trains and planes.

Schedule your hour. It’s essential.

Read the complete article: Want To Write A Novel? These Tips May Help If You’re Stressed.