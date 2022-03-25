Angela Booth

Writing a novel: try using a bullet journal

1. Too busy to write? Spend five minutes with your bullet journal

On those days when there’s too much happening, and you don’t have time to write, spend a few minutes with your journal, reading through your topics.

If you suddenly find yourself writing, that’s OK. Keep going. You can transfer the material to Scrivener or Word tomorrow.

2. Try doing brain dumps, right in your bullet journal

I found this article, which suggested doing brain dumps — I thought it was a brilliant idea, and used the suggestion immediately. Brain dumps are an excellent way to build out your plot, and develop your characters.

A brain dump can also kickstart your writing on slow days.

Read the full article.

 

