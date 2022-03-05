Writing suspense: keep readers reading long into the night

For suspenseful fiction, keep readers curious
From 3 Fiction Writing Tips: Curiosity Creates Bestsellers:
You want readers not only to become curious, you want their curiosity to build until it becomes concern, anxiety… and even FEAR for your characters.
You arouse curiosity by withholding information.
Let’s look at some additional tips for writing suspenseful fiction. (By the way, you need to provide suspense in all genres, not just in the suspense and mystery genres.)
