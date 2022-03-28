Your fictional characters: one essential every character needs

When you motivate your characters, aim for deep motivation — give your characters strong motivation so that they’ll fight for what they want.

Deep motivation is often rooted in childhood and can be unconscious. Have you ever acted in a way you felt was right at the time — then realized later that you were in the wrong?

Give your characters reasons for acting as they do. Your characters must have reasons and motivations to change. Those reasons, actions, and changes, are your plot.

Let’s look at some tips to develop your characters’ motivation.

1. Your characters act because they must

Your characters’ motivation is easy: it’s what you say it is. So you can motivate your characters to do anything you wish — but you must know their motivation AND they must act because of that motivation.

Readers need to see why your characters act the way they do and that becomes the spine of your book.

Read the complete article.