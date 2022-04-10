Angela Booth

Blogging income: can you make money with a blog?

Make money blogging: start your blog TODAY (you can always flip it)

If you want to make money blogging, start now. Today. The sooner you become familiar with the process, the better.

Start today, even if you’re uncertain of your topic and slant. (Read about freebie starter blogs below and why you should create one…) The more willing you are to experiment, the more likely it is that you’ll be successful.

In the distant past (from around 2000 to 2004) you could toss up a blog and make money without much effort. I did that, as many others did. At one point I had hundreds of blogs (no, I’m not kidding). It was a simple process: I’d get an idea, create a blog, and monetize it.

I sold most of those blogs—the ones which earned an income. Others never made a cent, so I allowed the blog to lie fallow and didn’t renew the domain registration.

Read the complete article: it's the start of a new series.

 

