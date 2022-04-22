Angela Booth

Brandon Sanderson’s smashing Kickstarter success

It’s excellent news.

Excellent news for you too, if you’re happily writing with your own writing process

When I spotted the news story, I was thrilled. For him, of course, as well as for novelists everywhere. Darling author, there’s a market out there for your books. Of course, I know this, but the Kickstarter campaign brought it home to me.

A friend told me that there’s been considerable envy and backbiting about the campaign, especially among traditional publishing professionals. I’m not surprised and it gave me a laugh.

There’s zero reason to be envious. Many reasons to be thrilled. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. Anything which promotes books and gets people reading is a Very Good Thing.

Read the article.

 

