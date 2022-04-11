Fiction writing tip: power through the middle of your novel

How do you avoid the horrid slump which can occur somewhere between the 25% and 70% portion of your novel?

Recently I started reading Dennis Wheatley, who was a bestselling author from the 1930s to the 1960s. Someone in our writers’ group recommended him as a classic author who knew how to plot. He does — not a sagging middle in sight.

Wheatley:

Confounds you. You think you know where something is headed. You don’t;

Differentiates all his characters, even the minor ones;

Expertly intertwines the threads of character, and plot.

If you feel as if your novel’s boring you — and will bore readers — these tips may help.

