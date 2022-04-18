Fiction: your characters need big goals, and small ones too

Give your characters big goals as well as little goals for every scene

Although your characters will have large goals which motivate them, they’ll have smaller goals too.

In Pride & Prejudice Elizabeth Bennet knows her situation; she knows that she needs to marry for economic security because Longbourn House is entailed on her father’s cousin. However, she has smaller goals as well. She loves her parents and her sisters and does whatever she can to make them happy.

When you create a scene, choose goals for your characters in that scene. You need to know why your characters act as they do; their motivations must make sense to your readers.

Allow your characters to fail. In real life, you might hesitate to become a whistleblower. Fictional characters face danger. Force them to confront danger, but ensure that you motivate them to do it.

