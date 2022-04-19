Fictional characters need flaws (just like real people)

Perfect characters annoy readers, AND they’re unbelievable

Recently I read a novel by a bestselling author. Although the author’s known for creating glamorous characters, the main character in this novel was way over the top:

She’s a doctor: a consultant pediatrician. She’s also…

A gourmet cook;

Married with three children under seven;

An athlete, who’s entered several marathons;

Flies her own plane for recreation…

After around 30 pages, I thought: oh come on… No one has enough hours in the day for a stressful job, a family, and lots of free time to run marathons and fly planes. This author created a classic Mary Sue.

