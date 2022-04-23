First draft fiction: you don't need an editor (yet)

You’ve written a novel. Do you need an editor? You may well do, at some stage. However, when you’ve just completed your novel, you can and should edit your novel yourself.

Here’s why:

The main part of the story is still in your head (this always happens, what you think is on the page, is rarely on the page);

Only you know the story, so you’re the only one who can work out conflicts and emotions;

You need to slash away the over-writing and weeds…

In short, you need to form a mass of words into a novel, and only you can do that.

