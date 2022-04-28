Angela Booth

Get creative and write

A creative strategy helps you to write, even if you’re convinced you can’t

Unfortunately, if you’re a professional writer, you can’t afford to indulge your moods. Just like a bricklayer who’s not in the mood to lay bricks, you have to do what you do.

Writing involves emotions, and some are deadly.

Want to get into the mood to write? Here’s a simple strategy.

1. Get into the mood to write, right now

This is my favorite creative strategy: a writing exercise to get into the mood to write. You’ll change your mood: your state of mind.

First, write down exactly how you’re feeling, with the date and the time.

Then write for ten minutes—write about anything at all—keep writing, don’t stop. Write I can’t write, if nothing else comes to mind.

Then write down how you’re feeling again.

Read the article.

 

