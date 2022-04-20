Hashtags: how many should you use in a social media post?

A social media network’s hashtag rules: check occasionally

I’ve checked, so here’s content creation’s current best practice on the “how many hashtags?” question, mostly directly from the source. Be aware that there’s some confusion about hashtags on Pinterest.

Twitter: use as many as you like, but Twitter recommends two per post.

Facebook: choose one or several, but keep it simple.

Pinterest: couldn’t find anything on hashtags in Pinterest’s Help files. Use your own discretion.

Instagram: hashtag heaven. Up to 30 per post.

LinkedIn: three.

