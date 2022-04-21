Angela Booth

If you're looking for a book idea, why not write a memoir?

Want to write from your life? Write a memoir

A memoir is a slice of your life; an incident, an experience, something which has a beginning and an end, as well as conflict, climax and resolution…

And if that’s not enough, ideally, your memoir covers an experience which changed your life in some way. You learned something, and you pass that lesson (takeaway) on to your readers.

You may be wondering about the difference between a memoir, a biography, and an autobiography.

Here they are, in brief:

  • Memoir: a meaningful story from someone’s life, usually your own. Alternatively, a client’s life if they’ve hired you as a ghostwriter;
  • Biography: someone’s life from go to whoa. It will be “unauthorized” if you’re writing a biography of a living person: as you might do, should a publisher commission you, for example;
  • Autobiography: your life, from go to whoa, written by you. However, as with a memoir, if you’re ghostwriting the project, it’s your client’s life.

