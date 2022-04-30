Angela Booth

Imagination: blessing, or curse?

You can use your imagination to heal, as well as harm. Imagination is useful when you use it to help control your anxiety and write, rather than imagining worst-case scenarios.

Not imaginative? Writers who tell me that they have zero imagination will tell me—in their next breath—that they have a phobia about heights. Or that they love chocolate mud cake with ice cream.

What is your “imagination”?

Imagination is defined as:

(the ability to create) new ideas, or form mental images or concepts of external objects not present to the senses.

Read the article.

 

improve your writing, use your imagination, writing tools

