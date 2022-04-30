Imagination: blessing, or curse?

You can use your imagination to heal, as well as harm. Imagination is useful when you use it to help control your anxiety and write, rather than imagining worst-case scenarios.

Not imaginative? Writers who tell me that they have zero imagination will tell me—in their next breath—that they have a phobia about heights. Or that they love chocolate mud cake with ice cream.

What is your “imagination”?

Imagination is defined as:

(the ability to create) new ideas, or form mental images or concepts of external objects not present to the senses.

Read the article.