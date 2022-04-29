Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Get creative and write | Main

Improve your writing: our new class is coming

What would change, if you could improve your writing and make it easier?

What’s your biggest writing challenge?

Perhaps it’s…

  • Procrastination—you put off writing anything as long as you can. Emails pile up. You miss deadlines.
  • Doubt immobilizes you. Although you’ve completed many projects, every new project freezes your brain; you can’t think.
  • High expectations: you start writing, but you’re convinced it’s junk. You wish your writing could improve.
  • A sense of being overwhelmed by writing (this feeling is often the result of procrastination.)
  • Chaos. You can’t get organized.
  • Critics and criticism—you tend to forget any praise, focusing on every critical word about your writing.

The class will help with these challenges, and many more.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on April 29, 2022 in Business |

Tags: blogger, freelance, writer, writing class

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts