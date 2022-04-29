Improve your writing: our new class is coming

What would change, if you could improve your writing and make it easier?
What’s your biggest writing challenge?
Perhaps it’s…
- Procrastination—you put off writing anything as long as you can. Emails pile up. You miss deadlines.
- Doubt immobilizes you. Although you’ve completed many projects, every new project freezes your brain; you can’t think.
- High expectations: you start writing, but you’re convinced it’s junk. You wish your writing could improve.
- A sense of being overwhelmed by writing (this feeling is often the result of procrastination.)
- Chaos. You can’t get organized.
- Critics and criticism—you tend to forget any praise, focusing on every critical word about your writing.
The class will help with these challenges, and many more.